    • 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Oshawa parking lot: police

    Durham police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday afternoon.

    It happened in a parking lot near King Street East and Wilson Road.

    Police said one of the pedestrians was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    There is no word on the severity of the other pedestrian’s injuries.

    Video from the scene shows the front window of a business shattered. Police have not confirmed if the store was hit during the incident.

    They also did not say if the driver involved remained on the scene.

