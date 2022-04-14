2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Two male pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Caledonia neighbourhood Thursday night.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Caledonia Road and Kitchener Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 8:45 p.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they located the two pedestrians, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said that one of the men was rushed to a trauma center in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The other was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.