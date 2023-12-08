TORONTO
    • 2 Ontario men face neo-Nazi linked terror and hate propaganda charges

    An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    RCMP say two Ontario men have been arrested for allegedly helping to make videos and manifestos in support of the neo-Nazi terror movement and far-right extremism.

    Police say the men allegedly participated in making recruiting videos for Atomwaffen Division, an international neo-Nazi terror group, and "manifestos" on a group of messaging channels known to circulate neo-fascist ideology and manuals on how to carry out racially-motivated violence.

    RCMP say they executed search warrants in Niagara and Toronto as part of the 18-month investigation.

    Police say 28-year-old Matthew Althorpe is facing several charges, including three counts of making hate propaganda for a terrorist group, while 25-year-old Kristoffer Nippak faces one charge of participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

    It comes after RCMP laid the first ever terrorism and hate propaganda charges in Canada against a 26-year-old Ottawa man in July for allegedly making videos for the Atomwaffen Division.

    RCMP say the two men are next set to appear in a Toronto court on Monday to confirm dates for a bail hearing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.  

