2 men charged after stolen vehicle caused several collisions in Durham Region that injured 2 police officers

Two people are facing charges in connection with a series of incidents in Durham Region on Sunday evening that saw a home being broken into, a vehicle being stolen and a number of collisions, including two that left two police officers injured.

Durham Regional Police said it began in Whitby, where just after 7 p.m., officers were called to Dundas Street West and Euclid Street for a break-and-enter.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man breaking into an unoccupied home. They said the man later stole a vehicle from a nearby apartment building.

“Following the theft of the vehicle, police received numerous calls from concerned citizens as to how the vehicle was being operated,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

They said the driver struck four vehicles and damaged one home. Officers later tracked the vehicle in the area of Kitchener and Dean Avenues in Oshawa.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly slammed into the rear of one police cruiser and subsequently T-boned another cruiser.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, police said. Shortly after, two people were taken into custody.

On Monday, police identified the suspects as 45-year-old Blair Hamilton of no fixed address and 25-year-old Tyler Donnelly from Bowmanville.

Hamilton has been charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to stop for police and failure to comply with probation.

Meanwhile, Donnelly is facing two counts of failure to comply with probation and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.