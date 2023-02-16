2 men arrested, Canada-wide search warrant for a 3rd after stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall

Investigators arrested two men hundreds of kilometres from where they allegedly drove a stolen Audi through an Ontario mall and made off with a quantity of items, alongside issuing a Canada-wide warrant for a third unfound suspect.

On Feb. 1, York Regional Police officers arrived at Vaughan Mills mall around 1:10 a.m. after a stolen car was driven through the glass doors of one of the entrances to the shopping centre.

Police said the suspects proceeded to drive through the mall and stole a “quantity of items,” which officers specified at the time included electronic devices.

The suspects then drove the vehicle out of the mall and broke through a second entrance, significantly damaging the property, police said.

The stolen car was later recovered after a member of the public sent a tip to police. The owner of that car was a resident of Laval, Que., who had listed her 2011 Black Audi A4 on Facebook Marketplace in January before she says a man made away with the vehicle during a test drive.

“I tried to run after it. I fell. I slipped because I had rain boots,” Taylor-Anna Kobinger told CTV News Toronto after the incident.

Three days later, she drove from Quebec to an auto shop in Vaughan, Ont. to pick up her car. “It’s so unfair,” she said on Feb. 3.

Israel Muamba, 19, and O'Brian Grant, 18, were arrested in Montreal and Ottawa, respectively. They have since returned to York Region and are being held in custody for a bail hearing.

The accused, both from Quebec, are facing a slew of charges, including break and enter, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence, and dangerous driving.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect, 21-year-old Lesane Pillay. He is believed to be in the Montreal area and investigators are urging him to consult with a lawyer and turn himself into local police.

He is six feet tall, weighing 155 pounds with hair shorter than in the provided photo and tattoos on his neck and arms, according to police. Officers are asking anyone who sees him to contact them and are also appealing to any witnesses who were at the scene of the crime to come forward if they haven’t already.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.