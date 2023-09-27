2 men allegedly sexually assaulted victim, robbed them at Toronto home

Toronto police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a sexual assault and robbery from over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday morning, at around 1:30 a.m., in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Officers said two men went to the victim’s home, and once they got inside, they sexually assaulted the victim. After, the two men allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim before leaving the home.

Police did not disclose the severity of the victim’s injuries, or if the victim suffered from any at all.

On Wednesday, police identified two Toronto residents as suspects.

Jordan Sugar-McDonald, 25, is wanted for sexual assault, assault, assault choking and robbery. Officers describe Sugar-McDonald as being five-foot-five, between 230 to 240 pounds, with short dark brown hair, a medium build, tattoos on his “sleeve” and left hand, and a scar above his nose.

Isaiah Gandy, 19, is wanted for sexual assault, assault and robbery. Officers describe him as five-foot-six with a skinny build, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and tattoos on his hand and arm. He was last seen wearing a beige jogger set and riding an electric scooter.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).