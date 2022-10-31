2 injured, schools in lockdown after shooting at Toronto high school

One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Another person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. It’s unclear whether or not the shooting happened inside the school.

Woburn Collegiate and Woburn Junior Public school are both in lockdown and police say they are on scene checking on students.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area going westbound and is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a “covid mask.”

One student tells me he saw two students arguing outside the school around 3:10 p.m. https://t.co/i56rsXUydm pic.twitter.com/2pXtHfpwp2 — Beth Macdonell | CTV News (@BethMacdonell) October 31, 2022

This is a breaking news story. More to come.