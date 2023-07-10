2 firefighters sent to hospital after Brampton blaze

Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics) Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton