2 dead, 8 rescued after boat flips over in Lake Ontario

Toronto police are investigating a boat crash near the city’s Port Lands on Tuesday evening that left two people dead.

Emergency crews were called to the Tommy Thompson Park area just before midnight for reports of a boat flipped over in Lake Ontario.

Police said a boat was travelling northeast into the harbour when it collided with a rock island breakwater.

As a result, the boat, which had 10 occupants, capsized. When officers arrived, they pulled eight people out of the water.

A search was then conducted to find the two other occupants of the boat who disappeared following the crash.

Police said the boat was recovered from the lake and found the two missing persons, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, dead inside the craft.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).