2 cyclists collide in west Toronto: one critically injured, other flees the scene

A cyclist has been critically injured after two cyclists collided early Saturday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.

The crash happened in Parkdale shortly after 1 p.m. at Lake Shore Boulevard West and The Boulevard Club, which is just west of Jameson Avenue.

Toronto police, in a tweet, said one of the cyclists involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second cyclist fled the scene, they said.

More to come. This is a developing story.