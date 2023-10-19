2-car crash, hit-and-run in Scarborough leaves pedestrian, 22, in life-threatening condition

Toronto police have appealed to the public for information after a 22-year-old pedestrian was allegedly struck by the driver of a vehicle that had been involved in another collision moments earlier, fleeing the scene of both.

Toronto police said the incident took place at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue, just south of St. Clair Avenue East.

According to investigators, a black sedan was heading westbound on Kingston Road while a white SUV was heading northbound on Midland Avenue. The two vehicles collided with one another at the intersection, they said.

Police said the driver of the black sedan continued westbound and hit a 22-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the intersection at Kingston Road at the time.

The black sedan then allegedly fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local trauma centre, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a release issued Thursday, police asked anyone with information, or who may have video footage of the incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-222-TIPS (8477).