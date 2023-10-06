2 Brampton men charged with second-degree murder in connection with September shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a downtown Toronto shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old man last month.

The shooting took place on Sept. 16, at approximately 2:45 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets, according to a Toronto police news release.

Investigators allege that two men approached a group of people and began shooting into the group.

Four men were initially reported injured, one of whom was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 33-year-old Kyle Provo.

They also announced that 48-year-old Richard Baker and 37-year-old Nathan Bell, both of Brampton, have been arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree murder.

They made their first court appearances in Brampton on Sept. 28 and 29, respectively.

The investigation is currently ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.