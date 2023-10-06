Toronto

    • 2 Brampton men charged with second-degree murder in connection with September shooting

    Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a downtown Toronto shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old man last month.

    The shooting took place on Sept. 16, at approximately 2:45 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets, according to a Toronto police news release.

    Investigators allege that two men approached a group of people and began shooting into the group.

    Four men were initially reported injured, one of whom was later pronounced dead.

    On Friday, police identified the victim as 33-year-old Kyle Provo.

    They also announced that 48-year-old Richard Baker and 37-year-old Nathan Bell, both of Brampton, have been arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree murder.

    They made their first court appearances in Brampton on Sept. 28 and 29, respectively.

    The investigation is currently ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News