TORONTO -- A fire at an Etobicoke apartment building Sunday afternoon has forced residents from their units and stopped traffic in the surrounding area.

The blaze broke out at 1050 The Queensway just west of Islington Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that it started on the balcony of one unit before spreading to several others. Lots of heavy smoke can be seen in the area and firefighters are currently working to ventilate the building.

The Queensway has been closed off in both directions from Islington and St. Lawrence avenues as emergency crews respond to the fire. Police are asking drivers in the area to consider different routes as the building is evacuated.

No injuries have been reported, Toronto Fire officials say.