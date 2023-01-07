19-year-old from New York charged in connection with aggravated assault in Niagara Falls

A 19-year-old from New York has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident in Niagara Falls, Ont. early Saturday morning.

A few minutes after 2:30 a.m., Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers responded to a fight in the area of Ferry Street near Temperance Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a “significant laceration” on his upper torso.

NRPS detectives determined the victim sustained these injuries after being pinned against a sharp edge from a nearby wrought iron fence.

The victim was rushed to an out-of-town trauma centre, and his injury has since been determined to be non-life-threatening. He is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the suspect sprinted eastbound on Stanley Avenue, and officers found him about 200 metres away from the scene.

Jesse Weichmann, of Bliss, New York, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Weichmann appeared in court virtually in Hamilton earlier on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead detective at 905-688-4111, opt. 3, ext. 1009994. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.