19-year-old driver caught going nearly double the speed limit in 'a rush to get pizza,' police say
A 19-year-old driver was caught going nearly double the speed limit in a residential area in Brooklin, Ont., because he was allegedly in a rush to get pizza, police say.
At around 1 p.m., on March 20, a Durham police officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Baldwin St. N. and Centre St. W.
The vehicle was seen speeding into the curb lane to pass several other vehicles, police say.
Durham police caught the driver going 95 km/hr in a posted 50 km/h community safety zone.
“He lost his car for 14 days, his licence for 30 and the pizza had to wait!” the service said in a tweet, adding that he is “facing numerous charges.”
Anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the posted speed limit – where it is set at less than 80 km/h – will face stunt driving charges in the province.
