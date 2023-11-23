19-year-old charged in Brampton crash that killed woman, injured another

A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a woman in Brampton last month, Peel Regional Police confirm.

The collision occurred on Oct. 22 at around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East, between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive.

Police said the driver of a black Lexus sedan was heading west on Queen Street East when the driver lost control of the car, crossed over into the eastbound lanes, and struck two other vehicles.

A 64-year-old woman was killed following the crash and a 54-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims, police said, were residents of Brampton.

On Nov. 16, police said Gurman Cheema, of Brampton, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.