    • 19-year-old charged in 3 carjackings in York Region

    A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
    A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with three carjackings in York Region.

    Police took a suspect into custody in November 2023 following an investigation into a carjacking earlier in the month.

    The suspect was charged and ordered to remain on house arrest.

    After further investigation, police say the suspect was charged in connection with two other carjackings that occurred in October. The first was in Richmond Hill, at a residence near Bathurst Street and Jefferson Side Road, and the second was in Markham, in the area of Yonge and Elgin streets.

    On Jan. 24, the accused was observed by police outside of his residence, contrary to his bail conditions. A search warrant was executed at a different address associated with the suspect in Vaughan. There, police say they seized a loaded firearm with 12 rounds of ammunition, as well as an unspecified quantity of Canadian currency and drugs.

    Vaughan resident Thomas Aposotolopoulos is facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

    The charges have not been proven in court.

