18-year-old male shot last night, police requesting information

An 18-year-old male attended a Toronto hospital last night following a shooting that happened last night according to police.

According to police, the man had a gunshot wound in his arm.

Police say that they are unsure if the incident is related to either of the two reports for shots fired in the city last night.

One happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Dufflaw Road, west of Dufferin Street, at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say occupants of two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other, and found damaged vehicles with bullet holes in the area.

The second happened around 11:40 p.m. last night on John Cabot Way.

According to police, multiple shell casings were found in response to reports of a firearm being discharged at an apartment building, townhouses and vehicle on John Cabot Way.

Police say that bullet holes were found in a car and two nearby townhouses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.