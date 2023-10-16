Toronto

    • 18-year-old in life-threatening condition after collision in Vaughan

    A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022. A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022.

    An 18-year-old was critically injured in a crash in Vaughan late Monday afternoon.

    York Regional Police said officers were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Draper Boulevard, south of Centre Street, shortly after 3:45 p.m. for a collision involving a scooter and a vehicle.

    The driver of the moped, police said, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    No one else was injured.

    Police did not confirm the cause of the collision, but said major collision unit is still investigating. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News