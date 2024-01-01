TORONTO
Toronto

18-year-old Brampton man charged with loaded firearm offences

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

An 18-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with multiple loaded firearm offences.

Police say officers from 21 Division located a loaded firearm while investigating a vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue and Tomken Road on Nov. 20, at approximately 10:55 p.m.

During the investigation, police seized a loaded Glock-style firearm as well as a magazine. The frame of the firearm was 3D-printed, police say.

Justin McLeish, 18, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with a string of offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with an undertaking.

McLeish was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News