TORONTO -- An 18-year-old Hamilton, Ont. woman allegedly created a fake doctor’s note stating that she had tested positive for COVID-19 in order to get out of her shift at a local McDonald’s.

On Monday, police officers were notified by Hamilton Public Health Services that the individual had created a “fake physician’s note with fraudulent medical information” about testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The fake note was reportedly given to a supervisor at the McDonald’s location, located on Rymal Road, four days prior.

The restaurant took “immediate safety actions” after receiving the note, police said, by closing the store entirely, sending all employees home to self-isolate.

“The restaurant remained closed for several days while professional cleaning services worked to sanitize the store,” investigators stated in a news release issued on Friday morning. “There has been a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees which instigate the need for police involvement.”

The woman was arrested on Thursday and is now facing charges, including mischief over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.