17-year-old boy shot and killed in Pickering, Ont. identified by police
The teenage boy shot and killed in Pickering, Ont. Sunday night has been identified by police as 17-year-old Anthony Dixon.
In an update provided Wednesday, Durham Regional Police identified Dixon, who was fatally shot at a housing complex at 1580 Kingston Road in Pickering, Ont.
According to police, officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Once on scene, officers located a male, now identified as Dixon, with life-threatening injuries. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, police said; however, Dixon died at the scene.
At a news conference Monday morning, officers said it is believed that the shots were fired from a vehicle that then fled the area.
As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and police say there is no suspect information. Officers said they don’t believe there is a threat to public safety at this time.
The Durham District School Board said it is “deeply saddened by the tragic loss” of one of their students.
“The well-being and safety of students and staff is always top priority, and psychological and social work support services have been made available to students and families in need,” a spokesperson for the school board said in a statement on Monday.
Police are asking anyone with information or video footage, including dashcam and home surveillance, to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402.
Dixon is Durham region's seventh homicide victim of the year.
