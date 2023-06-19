17-year-old boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday evening.

Durham police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at a housing complex at 1580 Kingston Road in Pickering, Ont. at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Once on scene, officers located a male, later identified as the 17-year-old boy, with life-threatening injuries. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, police said; however, the teen died at the scene.

At a news conference Monday morning, officers said it is believed that the shots were fired from a vehicle that then fled the area. No arrests have been made and police say the number of suspects involved remains unknown.

Officers said they don’t believe there is a threat to public safety at this time.

A mobile command post will be in the area later today and police are asking anyone who has any information, to attend the command post. Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Peacocke of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402.