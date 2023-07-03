16-year-old boy stabbed to death by relative at family gathering in Hamilton, suspect arrested

A 22-year-old male relative has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy died following a stabbing at a family gathering in Hamilton.

The incident happened late Sunday night on the East Mountain.

Hamilton Police Service said that they were called to a residence on Cadham Boulevard, which is near Rymal and Miles roads, just after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators initially asked for the public's help to locate the suspect.

In a tweet posted shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, HPS announced that the suspect is now in custody.

"His name can’t be released until the charges come before the court," they wrote.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Girgenti at 905-546-3874, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.