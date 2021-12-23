A 16-year-old boy is facing an aggravated assault charge following an early morning fight in East York on Thursday in which someone was stabbed, police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive at approximately 12:17 a.m.

At that time, two people got into a fight, police said. One person was stabbed and the other person fled the scene.

The adult male victim was transported to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

In a news release, police said that a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connected with the incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

The suspect cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom later today.