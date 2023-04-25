16-year-old boy charged in stabbing on TTC bus at Old Mill Station

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

