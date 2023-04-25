16-year-old boy charged in stabbing on TTC bus at Old Mill Station

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenage boy at Old Mill subway station three months ago.

Toronto police said on the afternoon of Jan. 25, a 16-year-old boy entered a bus parked at the Line 2 station and became involved in a brief conversation with another person.

Shortly after, that individual allegedly stabbed the boy multiple times in the torso and legs. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene. Two days after the incident, police released photos of the suspect in an effort to identify and locate him.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a suspect in the case, another 16-year-old boy.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.