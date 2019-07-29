

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy at a beach party in Pickering overnight on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Beachpoint Promenade and West Shore Boulevard shortly after midnight for reports of a stabbing.



Durham Regional Police cruisers are seen at the scene of a stabbing in Pickering on July 27, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

According to investigators, two teenagers were involved in an altercation that led to a 17-year-old boy being stabbed.

The victim was taken from the scene to a Toronto-area trauma centre to be treated for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect in the case fled the scene prior to officers arriving, but they were able to locate him nearby and take him into custody.

The male suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply in connection with the investigation. His name cannot be released as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.