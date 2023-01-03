$15K reward available for arrest of suspects in armed robbery at Pickering credit union

A credit union is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest following an armed robbery in Pickering last month.

It happened on Dec. 8, 2022 at around 7 p.m. at the Meridian Credit Union on Kingston Road.

Durham Regional Police say two male suspects armed with handguns entered the credit union and demanded cash from the employees.

The suspects allegedly forced the employees into the vault and took a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

One suspect is described as Black, approximately six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes, a construction vest and a balaclava.

The other suspect is described as Black, approximately five foot eight and was wearing faded black jeans, red and white Jordan shoes, a dark sweater, construction vest and ski mask.

On Tuesday, police released new surveillance images of the suspects.

Meridian Credit Union is also offering a reward of $15,000 to anyone who provides any information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects.

“Meridian advised this is a further step taken by them to help protect its employees and its members,” police said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance or dashcam video to contact the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).