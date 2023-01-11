15-year-old Hamilton student in serious condition after stabbing near high school

A 15-year-old student is in hospital after being stabbed during a targeted robbery near a high school in Stoney Creek on Wednesday.

Hamilton police said the stabbing occurred close to Saltfleet District High School, which is located in the area of Highland Road and Upper Centennial Parkway.

The student was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Police said they are searching for the suspect but have not released a suspect description.