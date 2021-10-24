TORONTO -- A 15-year-old boy is dead and six other teens have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres after a pickup truck lost control and flipped in Brock Township, Ont.

Durham police said the crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday on Side Road 18, between Highway 7 and Concession Road 10.

According to police, a grey 2006 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck was southbound on Sideline Road 18 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

There were seven teenage occupants in the car when it crashed, police said. Four of the occupants were ejected during the rollover.

Police said the remaining three occupants, all ages 15 to 17, were transported to local hospitals and later air-lifted to Toronto based trauma centres.

A 15-year-old Sunderland teen was fatally injured after a pickup truck he was riding in lost control and left the roadway on Sideline Road 18 near Brock Concession Road 9 in the Township of Brock.



Details: https://t.co/0IR6UwmIbi pic.twitter.com/3zo0gtf0Zo — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) October 24, 2021

Two are currently listed in critical condition, the other four are now listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The car was being driven by a 16-year-old from Sunderland, police say.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash has not been released.