14-year-old arrested after grabbing woman, stealing her vehicle in north Toronto: police
A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.
Police say that they were called to the scene at 3 p.m. on Feb. 20 for a robbery in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.
Police say that a woman was entering her vehicle when five suspects approached her. One suspect, the 14-year-old boy, allegedly grabbed her and removed her from the vehicle before getting inside and fleeing the area.
Police say that officers were able to locate the vehicle with the suspect inside as it was equipped with a GPS tracking device.
As a result, the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and break of recognizance.
He cannot be identified due to terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'dragon' fossil
Newly-discovered fossils have allowed scientists to reveal a 240-million-year-old “dragon” in its entirety for the first ever time, National Museums Scotland said in a statement on Friday.
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years
A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.
From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'meaningless'
Russia's ambassador to Canada is calling new sanctions by the Canadian government 'meaningless, just like all previous measures of this kind.'
