14 residents dead amid outbreak at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 4:27PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 1, 2020 4:35PM EDT
TORONTO -- Two more residents of a central Ontario nursing home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak have died.
Fourteen residents and the spouse of a resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have now died amid what the local health unit is calling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province.
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has said at least 24 staff members are also infected.
