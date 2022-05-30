13-year-old Ontario journalist scoring big interviews during provincial election campaign
A 13-year-old Ontario boy has been landing big political interviews and asking tough questions on his own YouTube show throughout the provincial election campaign.
After school, Wyatt Sharpe of Clarington often hits the campaign trail or does an interview. Andrea Horwath, Mike Schriener and Steven Del Duca have all sat down with Sharpe for one-on-one interviews.
“They gave lots insight regarding some of there platforms and what they would like to do if they are elected June second, election day,” said Sharpe in an interview with CTV News Toronto Monday at Queen’s Park.
Sharpe airs his interviews and debate panels on The Wyatt Sharpe Show.
He developed the passion for asking questions from watching news during the pandemic.
“Honestly just giving people answers that I think they want to know, interviewing people who are relevant to current issues, people who seem to provide good insight on various issues, that seems to be one of the best things about doing this,” he said.
Prior to the campaign, Sharpe interviewed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford. He said one of the interviews he’s most proud is his conversion with the former Prime Minister of Finland about the war in Ukraine.
The teen is up on the hot button issues. He said affordability has dominated the campaign and believes covid, education and long-terms haven’t got enough attention.
Wyatt Sharpe is seen interviewing Steven Del Duca. (Provided by Wyatt Sharpe)
He said being 13 years old and asking for interviews from political leaders hasn't really been a problem.
“Generally everyone has been super welcoming to the idea. Obviously some people still say no just like any other journalist would have people say no, but generally everyone has been gracious with their time,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe hopes to one day turn his political show into his career.
Even though come election night, it may sound like he’s already doing the job.
“I have a tv panel on with a tv news outlet and then hopefully after that go to one of the party leaders not sure which one yet but one of the party leaders.”
