12-year-old girl taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto school
Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021 4:53PM EDT
A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital and a 13-year-old girl is under arrest after a stabbing at a Toronto school, police say.
Police said the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. in the East Haven Drive and Ridgemoor Avenue area.
The girl was stabbed in the arm and has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.