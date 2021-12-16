A 12-year-old girl is on her way to hospital after she was struck by a school bus in Brampton on Thursday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to McMurchy Avenue and Elgin Drive, west of Main Street, at 8:05 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a 12-year-old girl suffering from unknown injuries.

They said she was conscious and breathing when officers arrived at the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.