Toronto

    • 12-year-old facing weapon charges in Oshawa, Ont.

    A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle. (Durham Regional Police Service/Facebook)

    A 12-year-old is facing weapons charges after allegedly pointing a BB gun at someone at their home in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend.

    Durham police said they were called to a home in the area of Mary Street North and Taunton Road last Saturday at around 5:25 p.m.

    Officers said the suspect started kicking the front door of a residence. When the homeowner opened the door, the suspect allegedly brandished a black BB pellet gun from his backpack and pointed it at the homeowner.

    The 12-year-old then ran away, police said.

    On Tuesday, police said the Oshawa youth is facing charges for pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possess weapon for committing offences, mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply with undertaking.

    The charges have not been proven in court.

    The suspect cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Const. Boyd at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2169, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

