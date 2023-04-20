12-year-old boy arrested in connection with 6 sexual assaults on Toronto walking trails

Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults committed on public trails in Toronto dating back to last summer.

A release issued Thursday said the boy was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

As a minor, the boy’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The charges have not been proven in court.

The release lists six alleged sexual assaults suspected by police to have been committed by the boy -- of the incidents, five took place when the suspect was 11 years old, police said, and therefore he cannot be criminally charged for them.

The first incident took place on July 7, 2022, police said. The boy allegedly blocked a woman running on the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail just west of Birchmount Road with his bike before sexually assaulted her.

The next day, a second incident was reported in which the boy allegedly followed a woman riding her bike on the same trail, before asking if he could show her an “11 fingers TikTok trick,” and sexually assaulting her.

A few weeks later, on July 25 and July 27, the boy allegedly sexually assaulted a 52-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman, respectively, in the East Don River Trail and Wynford Heights Crescent area.

In August, police took the rare step of releasing a photo of the youth in an effort to identify him, a move that expired after 24 hours.

The last two alleged incidents took place on the same September day, police said. On Sept. 6, the boy allegedly approached a woman while riding his bike in the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East area, engaged her in conversation, and then sexually assaulted her. About three hours later, he is alleged to have done the same to another woman walking on the East Don Trail.

The boy is scheduled to attend court at a later date, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.