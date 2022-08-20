12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry crashes into dock

At least a dozen people, including two children, have been injured in a crash involving a Toronto Island ferry.

Emergency crews were called to the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday after a ferry struck the dock.

Toronto paramedics said 12 people suffered minor injuries, including two children who were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to police, no one fell into the water due to the incident.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Toronto Fire said the boat did not sustain leaks and is “fine.”