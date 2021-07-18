TORONTO -- Another long-term care in Hamilton is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Paula White, the executive director of Arbour Creek Long-Term Care Centre, confirmed to CP24 Sunday that 11 residents and four staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She said that all 15 cases are residing and working in the same area of the home.

Hamilton Public Health declared an outbreak at the 128-bed facility located in the area of King Street East and Nash Road South last Friday.

“Once the outbreak was declared, we quickly implemented other protocols that pertain directly to an outbreak including; cohorting staff and residents, enhanced cleaning, daily communication with residents, families, and staff, and daily calls with Public Health,” White said in a statement.

She noted that all residents have received a PCR test, and staff members are also being tested.

The home is closed to general visitors, White said, and only essential caregivers are welcome while following proper infection prevention and control measures.

White said 94 per cent of residents, 68.75 per cent of staff and 57 per cent of essential caregivers are fully vaccinated. She added that 95 per cent of residents, 77 per cent of staff and 96 per cent of essential caregivers have at least one dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, more cases have been reported at St. Joseph’s Villa, another Hamilton long-term care with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Hamilton Public Health, there are now 12 confirmed cases at the home, including five residents.

Last week, a spokesperson for St. Joseph’s Villa said the exposure is believed to have come from “third-party service providers” working in the hair salon within the facility.

The home noted that 93 per cent of residents and 72 per cent of staff are vaccinated.

The Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington and Fox Ridge Care Community in Brantford are the two other long-term care homes in the province with active COVID-19 outbreaks.