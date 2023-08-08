11-foot-deep sinkhole causing 'major problems' on Highway 400: OPP

An 11-foot-deep sinkhole is causing “major problems” along Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The sinkhole has formed along the 400-series highway approaching Line 5 near Bradford, Ont.

“It doesn’t look like much from the surface, but once you get down and take a look inside, this is what’s underneath the structure, the road,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a clip posted on Twitter, as he shows the viewer what lies underneath the highway.

“You can see one of the drain tiles there and the hole goes down, they say at least 11 feet, it looks deeper than that to me, but it’s a massive cavity here right now, and they’re wondering how far it expands.”

Schmidt says the sinkhole compromises both north and southbound lanes.

The left southbound lane is currently blocked off, but Schmidt says crews are on their way to shut down the north left bound lane just north of Line 5.

“Avoid the area. We have heavy, heavy traffic delays coming southbound and that will now include northbound delays by this afternoon,” Schmidt said, adding the delays could carry on for the next several days until repairs can be made.

Major problems #Hwy400 SB left lane blocked due to a sink hole. NB left will also be blocked shortly. Expect delays in both directions for several days while repairs are completed. @ONtransport pic.twitter.com/74WoX4sHvN — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 8, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come…