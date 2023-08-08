11-foot-deep sinkhole causing 'major problems' on Highway 400: OPP
An 11-foot-deep sinkhole is causing “major problems” along Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The sinkhole has formed along the 400-series highway approaching Line 5 near Bradford, Ont.
“It doesn’t look like much from the surface, but once you get down and take a look inside, this is what’s underneath the structure, the road,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a clip posted on Twitter, as he shows the viewer what lies underneath the highway.
“You can see one of the drain tiles there and the hole goes down, they say at least 11 feet, it looks deeper than that to me, but it’s a massive cavity here right now, and they’re wondering how far it expands.”
Schmidt says the sinkhole compromises both north and southbound lanes.
The left southbound lane is currently blocked off, but Schmidt says crews are on their way to shut down the north left bound lane just north of Line 5.
“Avoid the area. We have heavy, heavy traffic delays coming southbound and that will now include northbound delays by this afternoon,” Schmidt said, adding the delays could carry on for the next several days until repairs can be made.
This is a developing story. More to come…
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
WATCH | Canada will likely see rise in COVID cases by late August: infectious disease expert
A new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain has emerged and an infectious disease expert believes that Canada will likely see a rise in cases by late August or early September.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Video shows touching tribute from thousands following Sinead O'Connor's funeral
Crowds were seen applauding outside Sinead O'Connor's former home as a funeral procession moved through Bray, Ireland, following a private service.
14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Newfoundland sudden death
A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder following what police initially described as a 'sudden death' at a home in Newfoundland.
Neighbours say a Chicago man charged with killing a 9-year-old girl was upset over noise
A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said a 9-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.
Montreal
-
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition
The woman, 84, who was hit by a tow truck in the Montreal on-island suburb of TMR has died in the hospital. Her husband remains in critical condition.
-
Montreal police investigating suspected arson at future Canora REM station
A fire at a future light-rail station in Montreal is being investigated as a case of arson, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., Montreal police received 911 calls reporting a fire at the Canora station, which is under construction in the borough of Cote-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
-
Quebec business Juliette et Chocolat closes all its restaurants
Quebec specialty business Juliette & Chocolat has closed all 10 of its retail outlets in the greater Montreal area and Laval, blaming tough conditions for restaurants in the province, particularly since the chocolate shops reopened last summer.
London
-
Traffic stop leads to nearly 20 charges for London, Ont. man
A traffic stop in Thames Centre over a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet culminated in nearly 20 charges for a London man over the weekend.
-
Mosquito traps in London, Ont. test positive for West Nile virus
For the first time this year mosquitos positive for the West Nile virus have been discovered in the London-Middlesex region.
-
Loaded hand gun reported stolen found during traffic stop
During a search, police found a loaded handgun which had been reported stolen by Chatham-Kent police.
Kitchener
-
Crews battle fire on abandoned Kitchener property for second time
Firefighters were called to the site of an abandoned Kitchener building Sunday evening, which was the second fire on that property within a year.
-
Water main break closes busy Guelph road
A section of Guelph’s Victoria Road is expected to be closed for most of the day Tuesday while crews work to fix a “major” water main break, Guelph police say.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamza Ali, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer
A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.
-
Northern Ont. driver found parked sideways on the road, asleep with engine running
Three people are facing drug and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a vehicle parked sideways on the street in Blind River, Ont.
-
Suspect charged with murder after Sudbury shooting victim dies
A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a weekend shooting victim died of their wounds.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today and into next week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
-
Ice could have built up on engine of plane that crashed near Cornwall, Ont. in December: TSB
There is a possibility that ice buildup may have caused a small plane to crash near Cornwall, Ont. last December that seriously injured two people.
Windsor
-
22-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.
-
Drugs, stolen vehicle found following suspicious person call
Three people have been arrested after a suspicious person call in an Amherstburg parking lot led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
-
Windsor city council asked to permit more types of open air fires
Fire officials in Windsor are asking city council to allow residents to start certain types of open air fires — but residents would need to pay for a permit to do so.
Barrie
-
Pressure on food banks in Simcoe County continues to rise
The demand for food banks in local communities is increasing as more people have to choose between affording groceries or housing.
-
Posh spiced up Muskoka last week
Posh Spice spent time in cottage country and took to social media to share her good times.
-
Two-vehicle crash claims a life in Caledon
Provincial police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
New Brunswick spends on nursing program despite any guarantees
The University of New Brunswick has partnered with a university in India with a goal of increasing the number of fully trained nurses entering the workforce in the province.
-
Maritime rainfall warnings and weather statements due to rain and thunderstorms
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for the Maritimes by Environment Canada.
Calgary
-
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near B.C.'s Roger's Pass
Authorities say one person has died following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway over the long weekend.
-
Nickelback love remains in Alberta hometown after highway signs come down
The signs may be gone but the mayor of an Alberta community says the love for hometown rock band Nickelback remains.
Winnipeg
-
Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.
-
Teen becomes Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim; 16-year-old charged
A 15-year-old boy has become the most recent homicide victim in Winnipeg after he was shot at a Jefferson neighbourhood home over the weekend.
-
Liquor Mart workers begin full province-wide strike
Manitoba Liquor Mart workers have begun a full province-wide strike.
Vancouver
-
Missing Maple Ridge senior found dead after 4 day search
The search for 76-year-old Otto Csaszar of Maple Ridge, B.C., has ended in tragedy.
-
Impaired boating: RCMP arrest suspected drunk man after collision on Okanagan Lake
Mounties at the north end of Okanagan Lake say they arrested a man they believe was operating a boat while intoxicated this weekend.
-
Prince George RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect
Police in Prince George have shared a sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault on a stranger that happened in the city more than a month ago.
Edmonton
-
Train derailment southeast of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic is being rerouted in Wainwright after a train derailment on Tuesday morning.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash after refusing to stop for peace officer: police
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in eastern Alberta.
-
Food bank donations over Heritage Festival weekend down from 2022
Edmonton's Food Bank says 14,400 kilograms of food was donated over the Heritage Festival weekend.