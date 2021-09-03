TORONTO -- A 10-year-old girl has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan earlier this week.

The girl was struck on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, at around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, and was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

In a news release on Friday, York Regional Police confirmed the girl died in hospital on Thursday evening.

The girl was struck by a white Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by a 33-year-old driver, who remained at the scene, police said.

“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, are being asked to please come forward,” police said Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact investigators.

With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman.