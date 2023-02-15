10 people, including 6 youth, arrested in connection with Toronto armed pharmacy robbery spree

Toronto police have arrested 10 people, including six youth, in connection with 26 violent “take-over style” robberies at pharmacies across the city.

The robberies, which police said involved groups of suspects entering pharmacies armed with guns, knives or using physical violence, all happened between Dec. 2022 and Feb. 2023.

Speaking during a Wednesday morning news conference, Insp. Rich Harris, of the Hold Up Squad said he believes that the young persons involved in these armed robberies were “lured” by the quick money that they were able to make. Harris also indicated that “older people” are “involved in organizing these crimes.”

He also noted that the stolen narcotics, which include prescription-grade oxycontin and fentanyl, can be sold on the street for upwards of $60 per pill in some areas.

Harris urged pharmacies to be “vigilant” and, if possible, to “invest in good surveillance cameras, panic alarms, time delayed safes and make sure those safes are being closed at all times” to protect themselves.

In 2022, there were a total of 124 pharmacy robberies in Toronto.

So far in this year, there been 45 pharmacy robberies in the city, compared to 11 at this time last year, police said.

“Of those arrested, 67 per cent are young people," Toronto police said in a Feb. 15 news release.

The suspects are facing a combined 60 charges, including for weapons offenses.