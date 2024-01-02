TORONTO
Toronto

    • Stretch of Highway 27 closed after Mississauga transit bus drives into ditch

    A Mississauga bus is seen crashed into a ditch on Highway 27 on Jan. 2, 2024. A Mississauga bus is seen crashed into a ditch on Highway 27 on Jan. 2, 2024.

    A stretch of highway in Toronto’s west end is closed after a Mississauga transit bus drove into a ditch Tuesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road at 11:04 a.m. for reports of a collision.

    Images from the scene show what appears to be a badly damaged MiWay bus on the side of the highway and multiple ambulances.

    It’s unclear how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash or what injuries were sustained.

    Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed from Dixon Road to Eglinton Avenue West as an investigation gets underway.

