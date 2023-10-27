TORONTO
Toronto

1 rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto's west end

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say.

It happened near Dufferin Street and Davenport Road shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said one person sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital by paramedics.

Investigators have not provided a detailed description of the suspect but confirm no arrests have been made.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News