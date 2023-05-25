1 person rushed to hospital after fire at Scarborough apartment building

One person was taken to hospital following a fire at a Scarborough high-rise overnight.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building on Bridletowne Circle, located near Warden and McNicoll avenues.

Toronto Fire says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the 16th floor.

One occupant was rescued from a unit on the floor and was transported by paramedics to hospital.

Officials have not released any information on the condition of the occupant.

The fire was quickly extinguished but crews remain on scene.