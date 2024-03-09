TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 person in serious condition after shooting in Brampton

    Peel police cruisers on the scene of a shooting in Brampton on March 9, 2024. Peel police cruisers on the scene of a shooting in Brampton on March 9, 2024.
    Peel police are investigating a shooting in Brampton that left one person seriously injured Saturday night.

    The shooting occurred at a plaza on McMurchy Avenue South, in the area of Queen Street West and Main Street South.

    Peel paramedics said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

    The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

    No suspect information has been released.

