1 person found with gunshot wounds at Scarborough motel

Toronto police are investigating after a person was found with gunshot wounds at a Scarborough motel.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Kingston and McCowan roads.

Police say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

No suspect investigation has been released and it is unclear if the shooting took place at the same location where the victim was found.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.