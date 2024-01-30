TORONTO
    • 1 person dead after collision in Vaughan

    A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker) A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
    One male is dead following a crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning, York Regional Police say.

    The collision occurred near Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 8 a.m.

    A car and SUV collided in the area, leaving one male victim dead, police said.

    Roads a shut down in the area and members of the Major Collision Bureau are heading to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash.

