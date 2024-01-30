1 person dead after collision in Vaughan
One male is dead following a crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning, York Regional Police say.
The collision occurred near Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 8 a.m.
A car and SUV collided in the area, leaving one male victim dead, police said.
Roads a shut down in the area and members of the Major Collision Bureau are heading to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash.
BREAKING UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs
UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save $1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs. The job cuts come as UPS issued a disappointing sales outlook for this year, saying it expects global revenue of between US$92 billion to US$94.5 billion.
Canada won't get Olympic bronze after all, despite Russian figure skater's disqualification in doping case
Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, the Russia figure skating team was set to get bronze medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.
Israeli undercover forces dressed as women and medics storm West Bank hospital, killing 3 militants
Israeli forces disguised as civilian women and medical workers stormed a hospital Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinian militants in a dramatic raid that underscored how deadly violence has spilled into the territory from the war in Gaza.
ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI
Italian regulators said they told OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated European Union's stringent data privacy rules. The country's data protection authority, known as Garante, said Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation.
Half a million Canadians live less than 5 metres above sea level: StatCan
Canadians are heading to the coasts for beaches and mild climates, but a new release from Statistics Canada says rising sea levels may pose a concern.
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will only apply at Loblaw Cos. Ltd. pharmacies.
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Montreal
-
Montreal outlines policy for new nightlife district
Officials with the City of Montreal say they plan to create 'nocturnal zones' in neighbourhoods across the metropolis in addition to having a 24-hour nightlife district, according to Noovo Info.
-
Concordia students to protest as Quebec increases tuition fees
Thousands of Concordia University students are preparing for a three-day protest against the CAQ government's tuition fee increase for out-of-province and international students.
-
Quebec politicians return to parliament as Legault outlines 5 priorities
The CAQ government begins a new parliamentary session, one it says it hopes will be free from 'distractions.'
London
-
Attempt to buy vehicle ends with fraud charges for two men
Two Caledon men have been charged after a fraud investigation in the north end of London, Ont.
-
'Pure foolishness': Stranded kayakers hang on for 30 minutes in frigid, fast-moving water
The Bayham Fire Department (BFD) isn’t going to bother retrieving a stranded kayak along the banks of Big Otter Creek near Vienna, Ont. The vessel is wedged among debris along the bank of the creek as the result of being capsized Saturday afternoon.
-
Homelessness data in London to be updated more frequently
City staff in London worked Monday afternoon to try and clear up misconceptions of homeless relocation during a community and protective services meeting.
Kitchener
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
-
Employees attacked during theft attempt in Kitchener: WRPS
Three employees were allegedly attacked after a failed theft at a Kitchener business.
-
Waterloo restaurant joins Charcoal Group roster
The Charcoal Group is taking over the management of Solé Restaurant & Wine Bar in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
-
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.
Ottawa
-
Will Ottawa Public Health stop updating its COVID-19 dashboard?
Ottawa Public Health is clarifying the confusion that has been circulating on social media around its plans to phase out its COVID-19 dashboard.
-
Fraudsters use deepfake technology to turn CTV Ottawa story into scam video
On Jan. 16, CTV News Ottawa aired a story about a retired Ottawa couple that was scammed into using their line of credit to purchase cryptocurrency through a 'financial advisor'. Two weeks later, a fraudulent rendition of that story made with deepfake AI surfaced on Facebook.
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
Windsor
-
'Difficult' residential fire in Lakeshore Monday night
The call came in to a home on County Road 24 near Manning Road around 6:50 p.m. According to Chief Don Williamson, two stations responded and were on scene for about four hours.
-
Police take over investigation in Partington Avenue fire
Windsor police have taken over the investigation into a house fire on Partington Avenue.
-
Highway 401 on-ramp reopens after truck fire
OPP have reopened an on-ramp in Tilbury after a transport truck fire.
Barrie
-
A Georgina man was one of eight arrested on charges of carjacking in the GTA
A newly formed and multi-jurisdictional Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) turned its sights on two separate carjackings in Peel and Toronto and ended up in Georgina.
-
Barrie man among 2018 World Junior Hockey Team players named in sexual assault investigation
A Barrie man named in a sexual assault case involving five members of Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey Team surrendered to London, Ont. police on Sunday with his lawyer at his side.
-
Ditches and dents result in two 90-day suspensions
Two women face 90-day driver's licence suspensions, a tow and impound invoice for one week per the Ministry of Transportation guidelines.
Atlantic
-
Some Halifax encampment residents weather snow storm in tents rather than shelters
As they do with any serious weather event, Halifax Search & Rescue crews were busy through the night Sunday checking on the city’s homeless encampments.
-
New Glasgow home extensively damaged by fire: police
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a home in the town was extensively damaged by fire Monday night.
-
Human remains found 'exposed on cliff' in West Cape, P.E.I.
The RCMP in P.E.I. says human remains have been found on a cliff in West Cape.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Section of Trans-Canada highway closed due to crash
RCMP say a crash involving 5 semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Parents receive notice their daycares will begin rolling closures Tuesday
Many Alberta parents received the unwelcome news Monday night that their daycares are planning to be part of a series of rolling closures starting Tuesday.
-
Calgary's single-use bylaw could face a challenge at council
City administration is requesting to give an update on single-use plastics during Tuesday's council meeting.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in historic Manitoba homicide
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
-
5-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle while tobogganing: Winkler police
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while tobogganing in Winkler, Man.
Vancouver
-
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
-
Video surveillance inside the Winters Hotel shows man trying to put out fire
Surveillance video taken inside Vancouver's Winters Hotel shows attempts to extinguish the deadly blaze.
-
Flood, avalanche risks remain elevated throughout B.C.'s South Coast
The flood and avalanche risks remain elevated throughout British Columbia's South Coast, where atmospheric rivers continue to bring heavy rains along with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Edmonton
-
At least 4 Edmonton daycares closed Tuesday as part of provincewide protest
Several daycares in Edmonton are closed Tuesday to join others across the province protesting the $10/day child-care program.
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
'I have nothing': Resident of Whyte Avenue apartment starting over after fire that put his mother in ICU
A man whose mother is in ICU after an apartment fire on Friday says she could be on oxygen for the rest of her life.