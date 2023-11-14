TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 of 2 teens charged in armed robbery at Pickering mall suffers dog bite during arrest: police

    A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

    Two teens were arrested last week in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering mall.

    Police said officers were called to Pickering Town Centre, located near Kingston and Liverpool roads, at around 6:25 p.m. on Friday for a reported robbery.

    Investigators said two male suspects allegedly used a replica firearm to steal a satchel bag from two victims.

    According to police, the suspects fled prior to the arrival of officers but they were eventually spotted walking toward a restaurant in the plaza.

    “Officers attempted to stop the two suspects but they fled on foot, and a foot pursuit was initiated,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

    “With the assistance of the K9 unit both suspects were taken into custody.”

    Police noted that one of the suspects was “uncooperative” and sustained a dog bite to his leg during the arrest.

    He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

    A BB replica firearm was dropped by the suspects during the foot chase, police said.

    A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have each been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    The 14-year-old was released on an undertaking while the 17-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

    Police are asking anyone with new information about the incident to contact Det.-Const. Sheridan of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at ext. 3961. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News