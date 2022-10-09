1 man dead, another believed to be injured following shooting in Toronto's west end: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen here in this undated photo. (Courtesy: Simon Sheehan) A Toronto police cruiser is seen here in this undated photo. (Courtesy: Simon Sheehan)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton